Attempted murder among 29 charges faced by manhunt suspect Adam Fulford

Multiple counts of attempted murder were included in the myriad charges read Tuesday to the 33-year-old man who crashed a stolen car into a mother and two children in west Loveland on March 31. Adam Fulford appeared via video call from the Larimer County Jail for a hearing on Tuesday, and was read 29 total charges related to a crime spree that ... (more)

