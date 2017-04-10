Attempted murder among 29 charges faced by manhunt suspect Adam Fulford
Multiple counts of attempted murder were included in the myriad charges read Tuesday to the 33-year-old man who crashed a stolen car into a mother and two children in west Loveland on March 31. Adam Fulford appeared via video call from the Larimer County Jail for a hearing on Tuesday, and was read 29 total charges related to a crime spree that ... (more)
