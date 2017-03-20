U.S. 34 repair work on schedule to reopen road before Memorial Day
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Kiewit Infrastructure Co. have been hard at work on the permanent repairs on the U.S. Highway 34 corridor and are on schedule to re-open the canyon before Memorial Day 2017.
