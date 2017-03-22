Ten Days Before Expo, Hickenlooper Si...

Ten Days Before Expo, Hickenlooper Signs Bill on Study of Hemp for Animal Feed

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Governor John Hickenlooper has signed a bill that will create a group to study the feasibility of using hemp products in animal feed, working under the commissioner of agriculture. The group will include a hemp producer, a hemp processor, a legal expert, a higher-education representative who's studied hemp policy, a veterinarian, a livestock producer, and anyone else the commissioner decides could help expand a discussion of hemp.

