Sign up underway for Crazy Legs trail run

Sign up underway for the Crazy Legs 10K+ Trail run, set to take place at Devil's Backbone Open Space in Loveland on Sunday, May 21. Runners can take on the Crazy Legs 10K+ trail run at Devil's Backbone Open Space in Loveland on Sunday, May 21. The scenic run starts on pavement for a quarter-mile, then heads on to the trail.

