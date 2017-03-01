Police search for suspect closes stre...

Police search for suspect closes streets in downtown Loveland

Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Loveland police responding to a report of weapons at 6:30 a.m. Friday ended up closing down streets in a downtown neighborhood and telling employees in city hall to shelter in place while they searched for the perpetrator.

