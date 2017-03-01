Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Coming to Colorado with Stops in Fort Collins and Loveland
The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is on its way to Colorado, and will be making stops in both Fort Collins and Loveland while here. Frankly, we couldn't be more excited.
