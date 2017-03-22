News Release from Board of County Commissioners
The Larimer County Office on Aging will host a Veteran's Forum for Seniors from 2 p.m. 4 p.m., April 4, 2017 at the Chilson Senior Center, 700 E. 4th St., Loveland. The event is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Larimer County Subscriptions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|7 hr
|LindseyFisher
|46
|Review: Colorado Boat Center (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Darren
|2
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Lula
|4
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|2013 july
|2
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC