News Release from Board of County Commissioners

The Larimer County Office on Aging will host a Veteran's Forum for Seniors from 2 p.m. 4 p.m., April 4, 2017 at the Chilson Senior Center, 700 E. 4th St., Loveland. The event is free and open to the public.

