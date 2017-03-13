News 23 mins ago 11:42 a.m.'Holy' spi...

News 23 mins ago 11:42 a.m.'Holy' spirits: Colorado pastor starts distillery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Hans Breuer, executive pastor at Vineyard Church of the Rockies, is opening Big Fat Pastor Spirits with his children at 6754 N. Franklin Ave. in Loveland, near the town's border with Fort Collins. "We like to challenge cultural paradigms," said Breuer, a pastor of 27 years including 18 in Fort Collins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15) Mon 2013 july 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Mon widowspider44 45
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Mar 11 Derpiherp 3
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud Mar 11 Makeday 1
Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08) Mar 2 Landlord 50
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
trump only cares for himself Oct '16 hillary can save us 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC