Manhunt for fugitive who shot taxi driver

Winter Storm Watch issued March 31 at 4:37AM MDT expiring April 1 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 4:37AM MDT expiring April 1 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Park Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 4:37AM MDT expiring April 1 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit Winter Weather Advisory issued March 31 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 1 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 1 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache Winter Storm Warning issued March 31 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 1 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.