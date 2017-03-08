Loveland engineers 'Ignite' student learning
Walt Clark Middle School students Ariadne Terrazas, 13, right, and Mason Smith, 13, build solar powered cars Friday during a STEM daycamp, Ignite, at Walt Clark Middle School in Loveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|5 hr
|vallywally
|44
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|6 hr
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|trump only cares for himself
|Oct '16
|hillary can save us
|1
|'Introduction to Islam moved
|Sep '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC