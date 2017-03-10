Local materials, traditional technique make timber framed home stand out
The Brewster Timber Frame Company recently completed this single family home project on Middle High Dr. in Estes Park Using locally sourced wood and traditional pegged mortice and timber joinery the Brewster Timber Frame Company recently brought its custom hand-crafted building style to Estes Park. Steven Rundquist started his timber framing company on Cape Cod, Mass., before moving to Colorado in 1998.
