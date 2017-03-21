Letter: Dotson will bring a fresh voice to City Council
Although he has lived in Loveland a short time, he has been deeply involved in our community with high energy, hard work and compassion, serving and seeking solutions for those in need, including homeless individuals and families, those affected by drugs and serving as a police chaplain, to name a few.
