Hip-hop artist Qbala offers encouragement to Lafayette's Justice High students
Fort Collins-based rapper Qbala, also known as Kalhie Quinones, performs during an inspirational talk Thursday at Justice High School in Lafayette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mar 23
|Jennifer B
|47
|Review: Colorado Boat Center (Oct '13)
|Mar 21
|Darren
|2
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Lula
|4
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|2013 july
|2
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC