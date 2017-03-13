Fort Collins Holding Contest for Mural Artists to Paint Transformers
The City of Fort Collins' Art in Public Places Program is looking to commission artists to paint transformer boxes around town. Could that be you? Fort Collins loves murals like Loveland loves sculptures .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|2013 july
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mar 13
|widowspider44
|45
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|trump only cares for himself
|Oct '16
|hillary can save us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC