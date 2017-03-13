Former CIA Director to Keynote Second Annual Hemp Summit
The keynote speaker for the Hemp Summit will be James Woolsey, Jr., former Director of the CIA and hemp industry advocate. His keynote will highlight governmental issues that have plagued the industrial hemp movement and solutions for getting hemp fully, federally legalized.
