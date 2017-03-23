Death notices, March 23, 2017

She is survived by one son, Brian K. of Northglenn; one daughter, Linda L. Thelen of Loveland; and one grandchild. Survivors include one son, Rick of Grand Junction; one daughter, Melissa Mancuso Madrid of Grand Junction; his mother, Barbara of Grand Junction; one brother, Rockie of Grand Junction; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.