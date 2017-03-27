Daily Record: Loveland police calls M...

Daily Record: Loveland police calls March 28-29, 2017

3:13 p.m. At the Loveland Police and Courts Building, 810 E. 10th St., a 39-year-old Loveland woman turned herself in on charges alleging felony violation of bail bond conditions, felony stalking and misdemeanor violation of a restraining order.

