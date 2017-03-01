Daily Record: Loveland police calls Feb. 27-28, 2017
3:22 a.m. In the 400 block of North Madison Avenue, a 32-year-old Loveland man on three warrants, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of distribution or manufacturing of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, driving under suspension, possession of an illegal weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
