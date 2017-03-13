Columbine principal shares message of caution and encouragement
Frank DeAngelis, retired principal of Columbine High School, speaks to students from Loveland High, Berthoud High and Fort Collins High Thursday at Loveland High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mon
|2013 july
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mon
|widowspider44
|45
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|trump only cares for himself
|Oct '16
|hillary can save us
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC