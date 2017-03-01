City hosts contests for parks and rec...

City hosts contests for parks and recreation photos

17 hrs ago

The city of Loveland's Parks and Recreation Department is taking submissions for its first Parks and Recreation Photo Contest until May 31. Those interested can each submit five original photos "that illustrate the quality of life that Parks and Recreation amenities bring to the Loveland community," according to a city release.

