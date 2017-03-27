Carjacking in Fort Collins Friday Morning Leads to Chase, Crash in Loveland
Somebody jacked a car in Fort Collins and sped out at 90 miles an hour, evading police until they crashed in west Loveland. They're not even saying if it's a man or a woman, but it sure seems like it could be the same guy from Thursday night, who eluded authorities, that carjacked a Prius and took off.
