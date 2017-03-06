Big Thompson fishing pier will be rebuilt
This fishing pier was built in the 1980s to provide access to the Big Thompson River to people with all abilities and, before it was washed away in the 2013 floods, was used by an estimated 20,000 people per year for fishing, birdwaching and more.
