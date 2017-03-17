Auto Draft

Lodging facilities in Greeley recorded a 71 percent occupancy rate during February, producing the best rate among cities and areas in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado tracked by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. The association's monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, released Friday, revealed February occupancy rates of 64 percent in Boulder, 62 percent in Loveland and along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, 57 percent in Fort Collins, 46 percent in Longmont and 31 percent in Estes Park.

