Artspace Weighs Opening Live-Work Space for Artists in Aurora

An Artspace staffer discusses developing a live-work space for artists in the Aurora Cultural Arts District at a meeting March 1. Aurora is one of several Colorado cities talking with Artspace , a nationally renowned nonprofit developer, about creating live-work space for artists. On March 1, the discussion came to the Vintage Theatre, where Artspace discussed the possibility of putting a live-work space for artists in the Aurora Cultural Arts District .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.