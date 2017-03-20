2017 small grants support Estes Park ...

2017 small grants support Estes Park projects

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources proudly awarded $19,217 in grant funds to support 13 community and neighborhood projects that help connect people to the land. The awards were given to a variety of individuals and organizations in Larimer County through the department's Small Grants for Community Partnering program.

