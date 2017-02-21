Trial of Stanley Romanek case delayed again

A Loveland man facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography had his March jury trial vacated Friday and reset for eight days starting July 31. The case of defendant Stanley Romanek, a 53-year-old self-proclaimed UFO and extraterrestrial expert, has been open on the court's docket for more than 1,100 days, Eighth Judicial District ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.