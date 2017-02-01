RTD guard Scott Von Lanken killed near Union Station was dedicated to the Gospel
The armed RTD security officer killed near Union Station Tuesday night was a devoted pastor who tried to help many people, his friends said. Scott Von Lanken, 56, was shot in Wynkoop Plaza in front of Denver Union Station, while giving two women directions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|9 hr
|jojo913
|28
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC