PINNACLE AGRICULTURE AGREES TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT Feb. 10, 2017 Source: Pinnacle sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture Highlights: *Extends maturity of consenting lenders' loans under Pinnacle's First Lien Credit Agreement dated November 15, 2012 by three years, to November 2021 *Provides interest rate increase for Extending Term Loans and modifies certain covenants and other provisions in the First Lien Credit Agreement for the benefit of lenders *Amendment has been agreed in connection with a larger recapitalization transaction that is expected to raise over $125 million of new committed capital investment and reduce debt on Pinnacle's balance sheet by approximately $200 million Loveland, CO, February 8, 2017 - Pinnacle Operating Corporation has entered into an amendment to its First Lien Credit Agreement that will provide for, among other things, a ... (more)

