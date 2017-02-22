News Release from Sheriff
On February 22, 2017, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to assist Poudre Fire Authority with a structure fire in the 600 block of Eric Street in Fort Collins. The fire reportedly started on the rear deck of the home and was quickly extinguished by PFA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Larimer County Subscriptions.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|16
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Feb 24
|JFrankel
|39
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 13
|Joshua
|1
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Review: Carlson Farm HOA (Sep '13)
|Feb 1
|Happy Camper
|3
|CarlsonFarms (Dec '15)
|Feb 1
|Fed Up
|2
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan '17
|Deb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC