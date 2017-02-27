News Release from Natural Resources
LOVELAND, Colo. Larimer County Department of Natural Resources will launch a new event registration and volunteer management system, called Offero, on Wednesday, March 1. Register for events, programs, guided hikes and volunteer projects after creating a free account Offero also serves as a volunteer management system and database.
