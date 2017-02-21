Lifetree Cafes Invite Discussion on The Shack Movie
The film adaption of the New York Times Bestseller "The Shack" is scheduled to release nationally on March 3, and features Academy Awardwinner Octavia Spencer , Sam Worthington , and Grammy Awardwinner Tim McGraw. The Lifetree Caf program, titled "Meeting God Face to Face: A Surprising Encounter From The Shack," features a clip from the film and invites discussion of loss, redemption, and various views of God.
