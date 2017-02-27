Green Ride takes over SuperShuttle airport routes
A SuperShuttle van drives on Stone Creek Circle after leaving the Hampton Inn shuttle stop in east Loveland in this photo from Jan. 30. Loveland-based Green Ride Colorado will take over airport shuttle service in Fort Collins and Loveland from SuperShuttle, the two companies announced Monday.
