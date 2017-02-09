Gem Lake outing launched lifelong lov...

Gem Lake outing launched lifelong love of hiking for Ruth Hess

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Loveland resident Ruth Hess, who will turn 90 later this month, poses in front of one of her favorite views in Rocky Mountain National Park, in front of Bierstadt Lake looking toward the Continental Divide, during a hike in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins 6 hr MrsFoxx 30
Review: Carlson Farm HOA (Sep '13) Feb 1 Happy Camper 3
CarlsonFarms (Dec '15) Feb 1 Fed Up 2
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Jan 29 Wildchild 10
News Well-Wishes For Todd Harding Jan 26 Deb 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Jan 24 AllisonH 12
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Jan 19 ChangeYourPerception 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC