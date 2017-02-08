Dimensions in Art Glass studio weaves light into art
Stacey Waldfogel fits scraps of stained glass together for a long narrow pane of stained glass that she will use as an example in an art class of what a finished piece looks like using lead cane at Dimensions in Art Glass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Tue
|rmbrnhrt
|29
|Review: Carlson Farm HOA (Sep '13)
|Feb 1
|Happy Camper
|3
|CarlsonFarms (Dec '15)
|Feb 1
|Fed Up
|2
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Wildchild
|10
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC