University students relocate snakes f...

University students relocate snakes from Loveland solar site

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, photo, Stephen Mackessy, center, a professor at the University of Northern Colorado, and Graham Dawson talk in one of the school's laboratories in in Greeley, Colo. Mackessy and his team of student researchers have captured snakes in the area of the solar farm, tagged the creatures and released them to see how the snakes are faring near human developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 3 getaclue 13
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec 30 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec 20 Carla salazar 18
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Nov '16 Cameo 11
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,697,612

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC