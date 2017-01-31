SuperShuttle drops DIA service to Longmont, Greeley
SuperShuttle International, the region's largest shuttle company serving Denver International Airport, has stopped shuttle service to Longmont and dropped its Greeley/Evans route. The general manager of the SuperShuttle region that covers those cities said Monday that he couldn't comment on the changes until the company is further along in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|9 hr
|jojo913
|28
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Jan 29
|Mikey
|11
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC