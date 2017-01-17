Safeway to close downtown Fort Collin...

Safeway to close downtown Fort Collins store, rebrand Albertsons

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Safeway will close its downtown Fort Collins supermarket next month, rebrand three Northern Colorado Albertsons stores but leave its downtown Loveland location open, the company announced Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Tue Holly 16
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 12 Harlow 14
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec 30 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec 20 Carla salazar 18
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC