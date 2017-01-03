RH Line calls published Jan. 9, 2017
"Colorado decides to get to work on I-25 south of Denver because traffic is 68,000 vehicles per day but they drag their feet up here near Loveland where traffic is over 80,000 vehicles per day and spend huge budget on I-70 near the ski areas where it's only 40,000 vehicles per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|getaclue
|13
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC