RH Line calls published Jan. 22, 2017
"Farm definition by Larimer County is a commercial use of property. What subdivision would want a dairy or feedlot on less than 3 acres to drive down property values? Homeowners and subdivisions shouldn't have to worry about their quality of life being disrupted by this type of activities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|2 hr
|Elle Gawronska
|20
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|4 hr
|Deb
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Tue
|AllisonH
|12
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 12
|Harlow
|14
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC