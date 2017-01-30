Retiree Stuart McDonald carves out a place as a sculptor
Loveland sculptor Stuart McDonald, 85, uses a scraper to smooth out the clay of his sculpture, "Liberty in Motion," representing the Statue of Liberty in the pose of the Heisman Trophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Sun
|Andrea P
|25
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Sun
|Mikey
|11
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan 26
|Deb
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan 19
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan 19
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan 17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC