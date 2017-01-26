Police SWAT teams search Jade Inn

The police activity, which started around 6:45 a.m. and continued for more than three hours, involved a search warrant being carried out at the Jade Inn and was part of a joint investigation between Loveland police and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, according to David Moore, an LCSO spokesman.

