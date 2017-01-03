Northstar Bank parent to be purchased...

Northstar Bank parent to be purchased by Texas banking group

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

MCKINNEY, Texas, - A Texas-based banking group with branches in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado will soon be owned by another banking institution from the Lone Star State. Independent Bank Group Inc. , the holding company for Independent Bank, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carlile Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary, Northstar Bank, based in Denton, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 3 getaclue 13
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec 30 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec 20 Carla salazar 18
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Nov '16 Cameo 11
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Larimer County was issued at January 06 at 9:13AM MST

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,437 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC