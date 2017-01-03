Northstar Bank parent to be purchased by Texas banking group
MCKINNEY, Texas, - A Texas-based banking group with branches in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado will soon be owned by another banking institution from the Lone Star State. Independent Bank Group Inc. , the holding company for Independent Bank, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carlile Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary, Northstar Bank, based in Denton, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|getaclue
|13
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC