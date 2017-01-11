Northern Colorado's Newest Coffee Dri...

Northern Colorado's Newest Coffee Drive-Thru

On Monday, January 16th the Human Bean coffee drive-thru will be offering $2 drinks and 100% of the proceeds will support Loveland's Community Kitchen. The new location is at 6180 E. Crossroads Blvd .

