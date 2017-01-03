Loveland residents rise above subzero weather
People share a laugh and try to warm up in the cold January air while sitting in the outdoor hot tub Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the Chilson Recreation Center in Loveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|getaclue
|13
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC