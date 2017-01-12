Loveland moving its transit center th...

Loveland moving its transit center this Saturday

Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

The city of Loveland Transit bus service will move its North Transit Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Loveland Food Share, Loveland's branch of the Food Bank for Larimer County at 2600 N. Lincoln Ave. The new location is a half mile south of the Orchards Shopping Center, where COLT for many years has operated the transit center that provides connections for its 100 and 300 routes and to the FLEX express service connecting Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud and Longmont. A COLT bus stop will remain at the Orchards location, moving west to the sidewalk on North Garfield Avenue adjacent to the King Soopers gasoline station.

