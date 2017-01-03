Loveland-area groups work to combat hate after election
Rabbi Hillel Katzir of Temple Or Hadash in Fort Collins says if more people knew hate crimes were occurring, they would do more in solidarity with victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Loveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|getaclue
|13
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10)
|Dec 20
|Carla salazar
|18
|opiates (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Fiend 3
|3
|Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|anywherebutFC
|8
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Nov '16
|Cameo
|11
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Loveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC