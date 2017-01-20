Enthusiastic cheers, loud protests, respectful resignation mark...

A packed house at Pete's Greek Town Cafe on East Colfax Avenue was on its feet Friday morning, shouting along with the final lines of President Donald Trump's inaugural speech: "We will make America great again." "It's nice to have a president who loves America," one person shouted as the speech, blaring across the room filled with older, mostly white Republicans gathered for to watch the 45th president of the United States sworn into office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.