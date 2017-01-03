Electricity providers consider formin...

Electricity providers consider forming regional transmission organization

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

Ten electricity service providers representing nearly 6.4 million customers in the U.S. Rocky Mountain region on Friday announced plans to explore participation with an existing regional transmission organization, known as an RTO, expanding their access to electricity markets. The informal group, known as the Mountain West Transmission Group, began discussions in 2013 to evaluate numerous options ranging from a common transmission tariff to RTO participation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Loveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Center For Family Care - Nancy R Smith PHD (Jun '11) Jan 3 getaclue 13
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec 30 Joel 28
News Berthoud Police investigate apparent suicide (Jul '10) Dec 20 Carla salazar 18
opiates (Jun '14) Dec 19 Fiend 3 3
Who hates Fort Collins.co (Mar '13) Nov '16 anywherebutFC 8
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Nov '16 Cameo 11
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Loveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Loveland Forum Now

Loveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Loveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Loveland, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,898 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC