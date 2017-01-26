Economic forecast: positive outlook, but ample uncertainty about 'Trump Effect'
Northern Colorado's economy should record a positive year of growth in 2017, but policies of the new Trump administration create both bullish outlooks and causes of concern at the national and local levels. That was the consensus opinion of panelists at the Northern Colorado Economic Forecast, Jan. 25, at the University of Northern Colorado's University Center.
