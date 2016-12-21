Dohn Construction selected for Good S...

Dohn Construction selected for Good Sam renovation in Loveland

24 min ago Read more: The Boulder County Business Report

Fort Collins-based Dohn Construction Inc. has been awarded a contract by The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society to renovate 20,000 square feet of apartment and recreational space at the Loveland Good Samaritan Village. Existing apartment space will be transformed into both a town center and wellness center for its residents.

Read more at The Boulder County Business Report.

